Local school districts still deciding on masks for non-vaccinated students

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW)– With just a little over a month to go before going back to school, some local school districts are still deciding on whether students will have to wear masks this fall.

The confusion comes after the CDC issued new guidelines for schools.

The Orange City School District sent out a survey to parents asking to share whether their children are vaccinated for COVID-19.

“It will help us gauge once we know that number. It won’t be 100 percent accurate because we did a voluntary, anonymous questionnaire,” said superintendent Dr. Lynn Campbell.

According to Campbell, the questionnaire was sent out Friday and it is completely voluntary. Campbell said so far, they’ve gotten responses from 500 out of the 2,000 enrolled students.

“Since it’s anonymous, we aren’t asking parents to prove or to give their children’s names. There is a lot of gray area around who you can ask what,” Campbell said.

This comes just days after the CDC recommended that masks continue to be worn indoors by those who are not fully vaccinated. But with kids younger than 12 still not eligible, Campbell said they haven’t decided if masks will be required in elementary schools in the fall.

“We are still discussing that and digesting the CDC guidance,” Campbell said.

Parents in the Orange City School District have until Friday to turn in the questionnaire.

Meantime, the Parma City School District announced back on June 24 it will not require masks in the fall.

“At this point, knowing this kind of a ping pong ball between different government entities, we aren’t going to change that,” said superintendent Charles Smialek.

Smialek said the district will adjust if the state or Cuyahoga County Board of Health alters guidelines.

“We prefaced that by saying, if there are any different mandates by any agencies we have to answer to, we will change that,” Smialek said.