Local restaurants using air-filtering systems to combat COVID

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local restaurants are using state-of-the-art air filtering systems to combat COVID-19.

Barley House, Harry Buffalo and Rebol say they are using ActivePure units in areas of their restaurants where customers spend most of their time.

Studies show the COVID-killing units significantly help reduce surface and airborne contaminants, odors and pollutants at a rate of over 99.9 percent within a few minutes.

“That was the tipping-point for us to have them placed in our locations,” said owner of Barley House, Corey May. “Providing the safest environment for our customers has always been a top priority at all of our locations.”   

The Cleveland Clinic also recently installed 50 units in their operating rooms.

