Local restaurants struggling, trying to stay open

The booths are empty, and a skeleton staff stands near the telephone to handle carry out orders.

“We are down to about less than 1/8 of our normal business so it’s been horrible,” said owner, Johnny Tomasulo.

He is not alone. The majority of restaurant owners we talked to in Northeast Ohio have lost business.

“Right now we are doing less than 10 percent of our normal revenue,” said Lisa Hirt, of Nuevo, a Cleveland restaurant. “We are trying our best.”

Last month, Governor Mike DeWine ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms and encouraged everyone to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. A stay at home order is in place for the next several weeks.

Many restaurants are struggling to stay open but continue to do so for their employees. Many restaurant owners were forced to lay off workers and are doing everything they can to make sure their employees will have a job when the governor’s order is lifted.

“I feel bad for our workers that we had to lay off,” said Ken Haidaris of Sunrise Inn of Warren. “We are family and they are struggling. It hurts.”

The restaurant owners say they are hopeful they will be able to bounce back and encourage everyone to get carry-out once a week if they can.

“We will get through this ,” said Tomasulo. “We are looking forward to May and hoping to get back to normal,”