Local restaurant workers receive $1,000 tip on first day of reopening

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — On their very first day reopening the entire restaurant, employees at M Italian on W. Orange Street in Chagrin Falls received a big thank you from a loyal customer of eight years.

District Manager Bryan Kelley said that after dining Thursday night, the unnamed customer left a kind note and a massive tip.

Dining with his wife and three children around 7 p.m., the man was in and out of the restaurant in about an hour, Kelley explained.

“On the gentleman’s way out the door, he told our executive chef, Chef Ryan: ‘Hey, I left something. Please split it with your entire staff.’ We opened up the guest check book and there was the tip. It was unbelievable,” Kelley said.

On the bill, which totaled $117.72 the customer wrote “welcome back” and left a $1,000 tip to be divided among the staff.

Kelley says 15 people were working and grateful for the extra cash, but more than anything they were overwhelmed by the man’s kindness.

“A huge morale boost,” said Kelley. “We’re so grateful to him and all of our customers for their support.”



M Italian is part of the Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, which includes more than a dozen restaurants mostly across Northeast Ohio, with a few in Florida.

In order to meet state reopening requirements the popular restaurant has had to reduce their tables and capacity by half.

Despite the challenges, Kelley said they are all just glad to be open again.

“It’s just great to get back our staff back and our guests back inside the restaurant,” said Kelley.