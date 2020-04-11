Local police department warns of scams as Ohioans await coronavirus stimulus checks

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — As many Ohioans await their federal coronavirus stimulus checks, the Wadsworth Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for potential scams.

The police department has shared the following tips from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office:

Be wary of requests for processing fees . The government will not ask for any kind of fee or upfront payment for stimulus payments.

. The government will not ask for any kind of fee or upfront payment for stimulus payments. Checks that come in odd dollar amounts are fraudulent . The IRS is issuing checks of or individual or head of household filers and $2,400 for those who are married and filing jointly. Additional funds will be issued to those with dependents under the age of 17.

. The IRS is issuing checks of or individual or head of household filers and $2,400 for those who are married and filing jointly. Additional funds will be issued to those with dependents under the age of 17. Checks do not need to be verified over the phone . If you receive a check that states this, it is a scam.

. If you receive a check that states this, it is a scam. The government will not call you and ask for your social security number, bank account numbers, or credit card information.

and ask for your social security number, bank account numbers, or credit card information. Do not disclose your PayPal information in order to get a stimulus check. All payments will be through direct deposits to a bank account or paper check.

All payments will be through direct deposits to a bank account or paper check. Avoid people who say they can get you an ‘instant check’ or know how to ‘speed up the process.’ This is a scam.

or know how to ‘speed up the process.’ This is a scam. Don’t click on any links or download anything online that is related to a stimulus check unless you’re able to verify the source. Doing so could infect your devices with malicious software that could steal your personal information.

Doing so could infect your devices with malicious software that could steal your personal information. Residents should receive a paper notice in the mail several weeks after your payment is sent, letting you know where it was sent and when. If you can’t locate your payment after this point, call the IRS at a legitimate phone number.

People with direct deposit information on file at the IRS could receive their stimulus payment by the end of the week of April 13.

People without direct deposit information on file at the IRS may not get checks until as late as mid-August or later.

If you currently do not have direct deposit information on file and want to update your information, the IRS has said a web-portal will be announced “in the coming weeks” that will allow “individuals to provide their banking information to the IRS online, so that individuals can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.”

If you don’t want to wait for the web-portal to be announced, TurboTax has partnered with the IRS to offer a stimulus registration program that allows you to register your direct deposit information with the IRS. However, it does require you to create an account with TurboTax.

For additional information regarding stimulus checks, police advise residents to visit the IRS website.