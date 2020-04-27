Local owner responds as Ohio waits to reopen gyms, fitness centers

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Owners of Ohio fitness centers and their members had hoped that gyms would be allowed to re-open later this week, but they did not make Governor DeWine’s list on Monday.

“Functions of Life” in Broadview Heights is one of the gyms where fitness-minded Greater Clevelanders exercise their minds and bodies.

“Health includes physical, spiritual, mental, emotional, everything, even social health and so when you’re taking away all those pillars of health, it has a serious effect on people,” said owner Mike Soster.

When the state ordered the shutdown of fitness centers and gyms on March 17, the workout regimen for “Functions of Life” members and the owner’s income came to a screeching halt.

“Pretty shocking that it actually happened, but once it did, you do have to adapt, and so some of the things we did was we rented out our equipment to people. We thought about doing some Zoom videos,” said Soster.

Soster says his gym lost $32,000 during the first six weeks of the shutdown. He is disappointed that fitness centers are not among the businesses being allowed to re-open on May 1, but he is prepared to take precautions, when the governor gives the green light.

“Maybe ten people per room, six feet of distancing, making sure you’re disinfecting your facility,” said Soster.

Fitness club member 33-year-old Holly Thrasher has spent the past six weeks juggling work at home with taking care of her two children. She says missing her regular work-out has taken its toll.

“I kind of feel like I’m trapped at home, so you want to move but then you’re obviously eating more. There’s more snacks. There are a lot more around you, but I think the level of exercise too, doesn’t compete with what you get at the gym. You obviously motivate yourself more, you work ten times harder when you’re in this atmosphere,” he said.

Fitness industry observers say there is a great deal of pent up demand as a result of the coronavirus shutdown. One indication is that in recent weeks, there has been a run on personal exercise equipment like barbells and jump ropes.

When the doors at gyms and fitness centers finally open again, there will be a lot of highly motivated Northeast Ohioans, trying to work off the weight they put on during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I miss my alone time, I love my family, but being away from the kids and everything else and I think just feeling good about yourself, knowing that you’re physically active, your overall mental health and emotional wellbeing,” said Holly Thrasher.