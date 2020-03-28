Local mother hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to make progress, family grateful for well wishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***See our previous report on the local mother in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A 51-year-old Geneva woman is one of 123 people in Ohio currently admitted to an ICU room, battling COVID 19.

Stacey Unsinger, a mother of four, remains on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. Her father Donald Babich said doctors told him they believe they have the virus contained. He said they had tried to take her off the ventilator Thursday but felt she wasn’t ready.

“There is some good news, because she is back to where she was the other night when the doctors tried to get her off the ventilator, “ Babich said. “It was providing 60% of her oxygen and 40% on her own, as she struggled, her breathing went to 0 and the ventilator shot up to 100%. The doctors pulled back and she responded quickly back, which was a good thing. They are going to wait a day or two and try again when she is a little stronger.”

Babich and his daughter’s husband, Lee, and other family members are not allowed to visit, which has made the situation difficult. Lee Unsinger remains under quarantine at the couple’s home but has no symptoms of COVID-19.

“Doctors said she has no pneumonia, she is still getting hydroxychloroquine and is on a portable dialysis machine to help rid her of excess fluids,” Babich said. “They said she is still very ill but progressing favorably.”

He added that some of the best news they received was from a friend who works at a local hospital and said they have seen four people recently recover.

He said FOX 8's recent reports on people recovering from COVID-19, including a Kent firefighter, 83-year-old Portage County man, and a 55-year-old man from Warrenm have given them hope.

He said he is very thankful for all the prayers and well wishes his daughter is receiving from FOX 8 viewers.

“Please, please, keep those prayers coming,” Babich said. “We need them and appreciate them more than anyone will ever know.”