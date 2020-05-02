Local moms create custom face mask extender to help alleviate pain for frontline workers

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Two local moms have developed a face mask extender to help alleviate the pain for workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thought how could we design something to improve the situation? Frontline workers are putting themselves in harms way for us,” said Amy Bennett.

Bennett is a co-owner of MoxiDori, a small woman-owned business that specializes in stencils and journaling supplies in Lakewood.

“We work with plastic and have the capacity to cut things because of our business. We make bullet journaling stencils and tools,” said Bennett.

*Read more stories on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting Ohio.*

Bennett, along with her business partner, felt compelled to come up with a solution after looking at pictures of exhausted doctors and nurses posting images of their bruised faces on Facebook.

“Just all of the pictures of the sores on their faces where their masks are pressed up against their face. And the elastic from the face masks, some people had full sores there. It looked so painful,” said Bennett.

So they developed a face mask extender that lays flat against the back of the head, alleviating discomfort by pulling elastic away from ears.

It’s different than extenders made from 3-D printers because the material is a pliable plastic vinyl blend.

The women are using cutting machines out of their homes to make them.

“A Canadian hospital asked for 10,000 of them. We are in-house producing 1,000 at a time to get them to them,” said Bennett, who is also a mother of two.

Bennett says the orders for extenders are pouring in from all over, including a correctional facility in Colorado and manufacturing plants right here in northeast Ohio.

*Learn more about Governor DeWine’s recommendation on face masks*

Related Content Disney introduces line of face masks, will donate all proceeds to nonprofit Video Video

Airport CBP officers make masks for Cleveland healthcare workers and patients Video Video

Over 1 million people worldwide recovered from coronavirus Video Video