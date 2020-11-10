Local man experiences near-death experience, COVID-19 miracle at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There is no question Jeff Fusco experienced a miraculous recovery. It is even written on his medical chart.

The Northeast Ohio husband and father survived one of the most severe cases of COVID-19 doctors at the Cleveland Clinic have ever seen. At one point he was literally given less than two hours to live.

“I think you can say that pretty confidently. I mean he was a very sick guy,” said Dr. Anthony Hayek, Cleveland Clinic.

”It’s a miracle,” added Dr. Elise Kwizera. “Looking at what he battled through, overcoming that, it was absolutely heartwarming.”

Now not only does Fusco say that he experienced a medical miracle thanks to the tremendous medical personal at the Clinic, but that he also had a near-death experience that brought him face to face with both God and an evil entity.

“I didn’t ask for this, I didn’t go looking for it,” said Fusco. “It’s just what happened to me.”

Fusco caught the virus near the start of the pandemic last spring when doctors didn’t know much about it and he quickly declined. He had a sustained fever of more than 104 degrees for at least two weeks and was on a ventilator for nearly three weeks.

“I was packed in ice, my kidneys failed, my heart was slowing and going into arrhythmia, liver, all functions were stopping,” said Fusco.

That’s when Fusco’s first supernatural encounter occurred, but it wouldn’t be the last.

“What Jeff describes is a classic battle between good and evil,” said Father Ken Miller.

Now his faith and incredible survival have not only changed his life, but the lives of nearly everyone who hears his testimony. He hopes people will watch his interview and feel inspired and to know they are loved.

“I don’t worry about tomorrow, I don’t worry about little things, I really don’t. No matter what happens, as long as I stay faithful, I’m good,” said Fusco.

If anyone has questions or would like more information he says they can email him at fgrillngo@gmail.com.

