Local man dies of COVID-19 while rest of family still recovering

WARREN, Ohio (WJW)– A Northeast Ohio man has lost his battle with coronavirus.

Many of you had been praying for George Culetsu after Fox 8 showed you Tuesday  he and his entire family  had tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, Culetsu, 67, died Wednesday at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

His wife of 31 years, Irene, told Fox 8 she  is completely devastated and heartbroken.  She said she wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

 Culetsu  has been on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma for about a week.

Culetsu worked at the Trumbull County Maintenance Department.  He became sick in mid -March and tested positive last week.

His family says they believe they got the virus through community spread and urge everyone to follow the advice of health officials and stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

