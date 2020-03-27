Local man creates virtual map showing which grocery stores have supplies in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Toilet paper, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizers are flying off store shelves faster than they can be stocked, making that trip to the store seem more like a scavenger hunt.

But what if you knew what store has the product you’re looking for before you leave your house? Well, there’s an app for that thanks to Chris Violette, a web developer who calls Cleveland home.

“They don’t have to go from store to store and risk exposing themselves more, they can get in, get out, and get back to staying isolated as much as possible," said Violette.

Here’s how it works, go to your computer or your web browser on your cell phone, type in: quarantin.io. Then, search the map with businesses nearby and check the inventory.

“How it works is that it asks the community, when they are in the store to tag various essential items," said Violette. “It does work with any stores and you can tag as much or as little of the products as you want. The more people that use this, the more useful it is going to be to more people.”

The site is completely free and you don’t need any passwords or login information.

“I think ballpark about 40 reports have been made in eight states across the country right now, so it’s getting a little bit of traction," Violette said.

It’s all done in an effort to help you limit your time away from home. The web based app can virtually be used worldwide wherever you or your family may be.