Local malls preparing to reopen next week, shoppers will notice some differences

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Ohio enters its next phase of reopening next week, several local shopping malls have announced plans to welcome customers back inside.

But the much anticipated shopping experience will be a little different than it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Great Lakes Mall in Mentor plans to officially reopen at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday with adjusted hours and a slightly modified shopping experience.

“Making sure you’re keeping a minimum of six foot distance, cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough or something like that…we are not going to mandate masks, but I think to be in line with the state in general, we’re going to recommend that people are wearing masks,” said Rob Dascoli, Great Lakes Mall general manager.

May 12 is the date Governor DeWine gave the all clear for retail stores to open their doors, which were abruptly closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not every store is going to be open, some are gonna have altered times,” said Dascoli.

The general manager says signs will be posted throughout the mall to remind shoppers of health and safety priorities, and staff will be available to answer questions.

He says there will be regular sanitizing and access to places where people gather, such as the food court, will be limited.

*Read more on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses, here.*

“Governor DeWine was clear about food courts being closed, however, our food court tenants will be open and they will be preparing food for both take-out and curbside delivery,” Dascoli said.

Simon Property Group, which owns Aurora Farms Premium Outlets and Summit Mall in Fairlawn, say both shopping venues will also reopen Tuesday. They will have similar social distancing rules, including temporarily closing play areas, stroller and valet stations and drinking fountains.

A spokesperson for Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place, which both open Tuesday as well, says housekeeping, which is usually done behind the scenes, will be more visible to customers. Associates will also wipe door handles and sitting areas before and after each client uses a fitting room.

*Learn more about the Stay Safe Ohio order, here.*

“We expect to have some pretty good foot traffic, I mean, our space is pretty big, over a million square foot, so there’s a lot of room for people to social distance and not gather in crowds, which is really what we’re gonna make sure isn’t happening here,” said Dascoli.

Dascoli says Great Lakes Mall also plans to honor first responders and partner with the Salvation Army and American Red Cross to hold food and blood drives.

Related Content Ohio starting to prepare for gradual reopening, plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19 Video Video

Summit Mall and Aurora Farms ready to reopen next week Video Video

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 21,576 cases and 1,225 deaths Video Video