Local leaders express concerns and make difficult decisions as coronavirus cases rise

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Fair is in the middle of what has become a heated overall debate across the country over how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Hans Schneider of the Village of Wellington published an open letter on Facebook to the Lorain County Fair Board asking them to cancel the 175-year-old event.

“Since the fair board met on June 11th, and took a vote to hold the fair, obviously the numbers have dramatically changed here in Ohio in Lorain County were now a level three, we’ve had that designations two Friday’s in a row.”

Schneider, who is also a nurse, wrote that the board had good intentions and believes their hearts were in the right place when making the initial decision.

“I grew up at the fair, my parents had a fair box. We saw every show, we ate every meal there for the whole week all through my childhood,” he said of fond memories.

On July 14th, Charisse Nikel, a fair board member, told Fox 8’s Peggy Gallek the show must go on. “That’s our mission, our mission is to put on a fair.” She told us that they are working with the county health department to make the August 23rd to 30th event safe.

Citing the 100,000 people the fair regularly attracts to the community, Schneider noted that fairgoers visit businesses in Wellington like gas stations and grocery stores while they’re in town.

“They’re going through a lot of different areas that are directly then affected people who may not have gone to the fair.”

Local event organizer Main Street Wellington announced they have put their large events on hold.

“If a small operation such as Main Street can’t hold events in our downtown square, how can the fair safely hold an event?” asked Schneider.

He says he and the village manager tried to make their point to the board president before the June 11th vote. “It should not be held, that it was a bad idea.”

Schneider says the board members need to meet again on this. “Those that reached out to me indicated that while they were ‘yes’ votes on June 11th that probably wouldn’t be the case today.”

This is all happening as South Euclid announced they will be reclosing park amenities like playgrounds, the dog park and ball fields effective Monday, July 20th.

They too are in a Level 3 county as designated by the state and Schneider sympathized with the choices his fellow mayors are having to make. “They’re not easy decisions to make, they’re not fun to make, nobody wants to have to make them.”

And while he can’t make the decision on whether the fair will go on, he hopes the board will reconsider.

We reached out to the board for a response to Schneider’s letter and are still waiting to hear back as of Saturday evening.

