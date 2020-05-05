Local journalist turned Cleveland Clinic nurse later in life

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS (WJW)- — Northeast Ohio is home to many hard-working nurses who are getting a little extra appreciation this week.

Night shift Assistant Nurse Manager Nancy Erikson, is one of the helpful faces meeting patients at the Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital. “I was 46 when I actually became a nurse.”

The longtime newspaper journalist says she was inspired by stories she wrote on nurses and in 2006 decided she wanted to be more hands-on with people.

“I thought I’ll start with a class, and see if I like it and I loved it and I just kept going.”