Local journalist turned Cleveland Clinic nurse later in life

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS (WJW)- — Northeast Ohio is home to many hard-working nurses who are getting a little extra appreciation this week.
Night shift Assistant Nurse Manager Nancy Erikson, is one of the helpful faces meeting patients at the Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital. “I was 46 when I actually became a nurse.”
The longtime newspaper journalist says she was inspired by stories she wrote on nurses and in 2006 decided she wanted to be more hands-on with people.
“I thought I’ll start with a class, and see if I like it and I loved it and I just kept going.”
Her mother, who is a retired registered nurse, was her moral support. “She’s 76 now and she’s retired but she still kind of keeps her hand in it.”
Also by her side was her husband and literally at times — her son. “When I got pinned I had him pin me because he was 2 1/2 [years old] when I started and sometimes I would have to take him with me to campus.”
A mixture of emotions came with her nursing degree in 2013. In 2014, she was offered a job at Hillcrest. “It still has that small community hospital feel but because it’s part of Cleveland Clinic we also get all of the knowledge and innovation,” she said.
Erickson says as soon as she walked through the doors at Hillcrest she felt welcomed and says all of the nurses she works with are like family. “We’re there with each other through people’s best times and worst times.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, she says it’s brought out the best in her co-workers and the communication has been excellent. “I’m just keeping in mind our motto: that it’s patients first.”
Journalism hasn’t left her, and she still compares the nurses’ station to a newsroom. “You have really intense days that are sad stories and then other days you have great stories.”
Nancy says she’s grateful to God for her story. “Some people go their whole lives hating what they do and I’ve been really blessed to have two careers that I absolutely love.”
She feels the appreciation from the community, and she returns it — with love.