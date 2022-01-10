Local hospitals to start distributing new COVID-19 pills

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are among the local hospitals that will start distributing the new COVID-19 pills.

U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir last month.

In high-risk patients, both pills were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, but Pfizer’s was much more effective.

A spokesperson with University Hospitals says it’s unclear whether the hospital will receive the Merck pills, but the Pfizer at-home treatments will be available.

The Cleveland Clinic plans to distribute both.

The spokespersons said the treatments are all going to be in very limited supply and will be reserved for the highest risk patients, as defined by the CDC.