Local hospital holds memorial honoring lives lost to COVID-19

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A local hospital honored the lives of those lost to COVID-19 in the past year.

The clouds parted and a rainbow appeared above University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Thursday night.

It was a special sign ahead of a special memorial service honoring the lives lost to COVID-19 since March 2020.

“It devastated my family. We were so cautious and we did everything we thought was right,” said Karen Strejnowski of Seven Hills.

Strejnowski lost her mother Patricia to coronavirus.

“Many people haven’t been able to have funerals. So to be able to have this gathering and to know we aren’t alone in this, means a lot,” said Strejnowski.

“The families did not see their loved ones. For us to be able to provide that closure, it’s amazing,” said Lindsey Wells, nurse.

Wells is among the ICU nurses who greeted families as they arrived and escorted them to a place of honor around a huge heart of luminaries in the main parking lot.

“The amount of emotional stress it puts on families, it’s the least we can do,” said Wells.

UH chose to have the memorial in the parking lot because it’s directly underneath the ICU. That way, current patients and caregivers that were working could see the luminaries below.

And for those in attendance, it was a chance to connect and achieve some closure, one year after the pandemic began.

“Everyone deserves a funeral, and every life is important. This year has been so hard on so many people,” said Strejnowski.