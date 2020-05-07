Local Hospice nurse released from hospital after beating COVID-19

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain County Hospice home care nurse was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon after she beat COVID-19.

Nurse Kristy Laubenthal was on a ventilator for two weeks at Elyria Memorial Hospital.

She has since recovered and has been released from the hospital.

To celebrate her courageous battle with coronavirus, the Hospice CEO and several of Laubenthal’s coworkers stood outside the main entrance doors to clap and cheer as she exited the hospital.

They held Super Hero and Wonder Woman signs to show their support for this local hero.