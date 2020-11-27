Local healthcare workers keep busy on Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, local healthcare workers are not getting a break.

It was a challenging Thanksgiving as healthcare workers treat a record number of coronavirus patients.

“Our caregivers are tired and apprehensive about the months to come. But as a team, we are grateful we have made it through the year thus far,” said Dr. Robyn Strosaker with University Hospitals.

The Ohio Department of Health did not release daily coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving, instead, the numbers will be released Friday.

However, more than 10,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Over 400 hospitalizations in 24 hours were also reported.

Strosaker is hopeful people in Northeast Ohio heed the warnings about large gatherings.

Local health systems are still planning for another surge in two to three weeks.

“We are anticipating an increased number of patients at that time. We hope it doesn’t happen but we’ll be ready. Our plans from additional caregivers to equipment to ways to transport patients to the best location,” said Strosaker.

In the meantime, healthcare workers are pleading for people to celebrate responsibly during the holidays.

“Keep it small, keep it within your bubble, wear your masks, and socially distance,” said Strosaker.

