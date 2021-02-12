Local health departments warn about COVID-19 vaccine scams

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) – Many people are eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but local health officials are issuing a warning to beware of possible scams.

“Right now we have probably 500 or 600 individuals that are on a waiting list,” said Conneaut City Health Commissioner Nichele Blood. She said earlier this week an elderly resident contacted them after she received a call from someone saying they were from the health department.

“She said she was asked information like her personal bank account, her social security number, “ Blood said. “I want residents to know that from a health department standpoint we would never ask those questions when scheduling your appointment.”

We have not had any reports of COVID-19 vaccine scams in Richland County, but this could be valuable information to know and warn your friends and family (especially older members) about. pic.twitter.com/v8EPKv1VXJ — Richland Health (@RichlandHealth1) February 12, 2021

Officials with other area health departments agree and say its good to remind people to be careful.

“When Summit County or anybody else that is legit is calling you and asks if you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine they are not going to ask for your social security number or your bank information,” said Donna Skoda, Summit County Health Commissioner.

The Richland County Health Commissioner Sarah Humphrey said if someone asks for money for the vaccine, the caller should realize that’s a scam.

“There is no payment with this vaccine,” Humphrey said. “So that could be an indicator that it’s some type of scam if they are asking for some type of payment.”