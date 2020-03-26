Local golf courses making some changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) -- There was a steady flow of traffic on the first hole at Royal Crest Golf Course in Columbia Station, thanks to the 60 degree temperatures.

“First round of the year, can’t wait, looking forward to it,” said Jacque Thornburg of Strongsville.

Royal Crest Golf Course is open for business, but it’s not business as usual.

“One of the biggest things people will notice is that our clubhouse is not open, it’s just open for the restrooms,” said Bailey Madak, clubhouse attendant.

At some courses around the area, you now prepay before your round begins to help eliminate the spread of germs. At Royal Crest, you pay outside at a window.

“We are accepting cash still and we are just making sure we use gloves and we switch them each time we use cash to try and cut down on the amount of germs,” said Madak.

You’re free to walk the course for your round of 9 or 18, and you can even rent a cart, but no double riding.

“Yeah, that’s part of the whole deal, the camaraderie, that’s what makes golf so much fun, hanging out,” said Chris Adams of Strongsville.

One of the other unique rules at Royal Crest is that the cups are elevated, it helps prevent the spread of the virus and germs.

“That stops the people from having to reach inside and touch the cup and touch the flags, it is one less thing to have to worry about,” Madak said.

If you happen to hit the ball into the sand, Royal Crest asks that you not touch the rakes to fix your mark.

“If you hit into the bunker you can obviously pick up your ball and then we have one of our clubhouse attendants go out there to rake it every once in a while to keep it groomed,” said Madak.

It’s by far a different way of playing the game these days, but one that is essential to keep everyone safe and healthy.