Local first responders face new challenges in wake of coronavirus pandemic

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — First responders working to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic say they are often met with new challenges and risks to their own safety while caring for patients.

“It’s true everyday we come in now we all feel that there’s a little bit of nervousness,” said Mike Bridge, Director of Operations for LifeCare Ambulance in Elyria.

Bridge said a big concern is risk of exposure to the virus and it spreading to colleagues and their families.

“This is so contagious that the measures we have to take now are a lot more and everyone just has that little bit of nervousness about if I get it I may take it home to my family,” he said.

Bridge said LifeCare employs 40 in Elyria and about 180 across the area, serving 160,000 people in Lorain County.

“Overall call volume is down because a lot of people are staying home that would have normally called 911 for things to go in because they’re fearful of exposure,” he said.

First responders say they have enough protective equipment to safely do their job.

“I have not been on a call and been like maybe I shouldn’t use the gown because there might be a call that might necessitate it more,” said EMT Taylor Cole.

Between every patient, the ambulance is cleaned to make sure everyone remains healthy.

“There’s coworkers of mine that have kids that want to go straight home and shower before they have any contact with their kids and I know that’s been hard on some of them,” she said.

Despite the increased risk, first responders say they will continue to adapt to the unique challenges of COVID-19.

“We’re here everyday risking exposure to this because that’s what we do. We understand the risks and no one has refused to come in and take those risks,” he said.

Bridge said there are no cases of COVID-19 at the Elyria facility.