Local firefighter donating stimulus money to help families in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local firefighter is using his stimulus check to give back to those in need.

“You turn on the news, you see it at work. People are just suffering,” said the firefighter, who wants to remain anonymous.

“I figured if there was anything that I could do to help, I should just do it. I see people struggling to pay rent, struggling to feed themselves or their children,” he added.

The firefighter enlisted the help of Chris McNeil, whose popular twitter handle @Reflog_18, is well-known to Cleveland sports fans.

Together, they are giving away $50 of his stimulus money every week until at least the end of May.

“Instead of giving a lump sum to somebody, we are going to do this every Wednesday,” said the firefighter.

“I thought it was unique that he is a firefighter. I thought to myself, this is someone who also gives back to his community on a regular basis,” said McNeil.

After vetting the firefighter, McNeil agreed to facilitate the request.

McNeil is taking submissions on his twitter page, @Reflog_18 and people are asked to share their story of why they need the money.

The firefighter will select someone every Wednesday night at 8.

“I thought it was a great example of somebody reaching out in the community and giving back even though he is already doing that in his daily life,” said McNeil.

In the meantime, McNeil says several donors have stepped forward, pledging to match the firefighter’s donation.

Click here to submit your story for consideration.