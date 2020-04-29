Local farmers start taking online orders during coronavirus pandemic

SEVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– For many folks, farm fresh means going to a farmers market. But farmers are being a little more creative when it comes to getting that food to you during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Henslee owns and operates Yellow House Cheese in Medina County. He said he and his wife have always sold products at farmers markets and direct to restaurants. But now he’s had to take his products online with delivery to families and businesses to four sites around the Cleveland area.

“There are some people who are apprehensive just because of health concerns so what we’re doing is a typical online order and drop off of products we typically have at the farmers market” Henslee said

Several other farmers teamed up with Henslee to bring, not just cheese, but meat and produce to consumers.

The problem is with restaurants closed and many farmers markets still trying to figure out how to operate, local producers need to plan now about what produce to grow and animals to raise. With questions about where they’ll be able to sell food, Henslee said farmers need some stability when it comes to available markets.

“We’re just trying to keep our own product moving. We have bills to pay just like everyone else to keep our farm going,” Henslee said. “And it was how do we continue to hang on to those market customers when our fine dining customers not buying anything right now? This is very efficient it’s very easy.”

Henslee said there is no retail markup in any of these products. He said it’s just a matter of helping out farmers in his area.

“We tried to put together something for consumers to buy what they could for a week. So we have meats, cheeses, produce, mushrooms, maple syrup, and asking customers what things do you want us to find to source for you,” Henslee said.

