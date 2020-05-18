Local family fun center practices enhanced cleaning during closure

BRUNSWICK, OHIO (WJW)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has yet to announce when entertainment facilities for public amusement can officially reopen.
Waiting for word is becoming concerning to Bryan Lysikowski, the owner of Island Time Family Fun Center on Pearl Road in Brunswick in operation since 2018.
“Financially it’s been a hardship for us,” he said.
“The springtime is our busiest time of year fortunately for us we were able to get the Payroll Protection Program loan to allow our staff to be able to continue working.”
Lysikowski says he received about $5,800 dollars from the government for the business but does not expect the money to last long. He opened the ice cream portion of the business last week with new social distancing protocols for safety in addition to requiring staff to wear masks. Lysikowski says the biggest attractions there are miniature golf and batting cages, this time of year is peak season for business.
Although he says the business is suffering because of the pandemic another company he’s partnered with though his other business ZVN Properties INC is growing.
“We’ve partnered with MicroShield 360 to be able to distribute and apply this product on a nationwide basis. The product is an antimicrobial coating that once applied to a surface keeps the surface free of germs or pathogens for us to 12 months at a time.”
According to the vice president of the company, MicroShield 360 is applied in several steps. MicroShield 360 Renew is EPA registered and FDA approved for direct food contact surfaces.
The antimicrobial coating used is being studied for coronavirus effectiveness at an Ohio university with results expected by early next month.
Lysikowski says he is using the product on surfaces at the family fun center while he eagerly awaits word they can reopen soon.
“If they [customers] can visit Walmart and the big box locations by the hundreds or by the thousands they can certainly visit our location at 20, 30, 40, 50 people at a time and be safe.”