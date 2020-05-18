Local family fun center practices enhanced cleaning during closure

BRUNSWICK, OHIO (WJW)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has yet to announce when entertainment facilities for public amusement can officially reopen.

Waiting for word is becoming concerning to Bryan Lysikowski, the owner of Island Time Family Fun Center on Pearl Road in Brunswick in operation since 2018.

“Financially it’s been a hardship for us,” he said.

“The springtime is our busiest time of year fortunately for us we were able to get the Payroll Protection Program loan to allow our staff to be able to continue working.”