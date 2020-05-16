Local entertainment venues anxiously waiting to reopen, some struggling to keep up with bills

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Ohio bars and restaurants prepare to reopen, entertainment venues are anxiously waiting to hear when live bands and comedy shows can return to the stage.

Local owners say each day they are closed makes it harder for their businesses and the performers they showcase to survive.

“It costs us about $60,000 plus a month, just to stand here idle in mothballs,” said Nick Kostis, owner of Pickwick and Frolic Restaurant and Club on East Fourth Street in Cleveland.

On a typical Friday night, Hilarities, a comedy club inside of Pickwick and Frolic on East Fourth Street, would be packed with hundreds of people.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stage and the seats are empty and have been for the past two months.

“The taxes don’t go away, the insurance bill doesn’t go away, your rent doesn’t go away,” Kostis said.

Kostis says he and other entertainment venues in Ohio will do whatever is required to get back to business. But he says when he walks patrons back through the door, he’ll be dragging a lot of bills along with him.

“Maybe we’ll come back with 20-percent of our former business on our way to 50-percent, but even at those percentages, at those figures, it’s a very, very challenging situation economically,” said Kostis.

*Read more stories on the impact of the coronavirus, here.*

“We’re all looking for little ways to support our staffs and keep ourselves busy and keep our names relevant, so hopefully when we do reopen, everybody comes back out,” said Kathy Blackman, who owns the Grog Shop .

The Grog Shop showcases live music in the Coventry Road area of Cleveland Heights. Blackman says it’s surreal to look at the long list of shows scheduled for this spring that had to be canceled.

“We’re all in the same boat, I mean, live music will probably be the last thing. We were the first to close, we’ll be the last to open, so we’re looking out for each other,” she said.

Several entertainment venues in Northeast Ohio have teamed up with venues across the country to ask the federal government for assistance.

Many are part of a national organization trying to get financial help for independent venues and promoters. They sent a letter to U.S. congressional leaders expressing their need for relief.

“We sure hope they will see the advantage and the benefit independent venues across the country provide to the economy,” said Kostis.

According to the National Independent Venue Association, there are nearly 200 independent venues and promoters in Ohio that employ more than five thousand people. Officials with the organization say the direct economic impact to the state is more than $216 million.

