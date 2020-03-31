Local educator talks about staying positive during quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Like most people these day, Julie Beers finds herself sometimes struggling and feeling anxious.

But she is also trying to stay positive during these unprecedented times.

Beers is the principal at the Campus International School in Cleveland. She urges her students and staff to use this time to focus on things they really want to do like learn a new language or learn to cook.

Beers say for her putting her thoughts into a journal has been very helpful.

