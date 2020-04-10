Local doctors say they are seeing increasing impact of COVID-19 on the heart

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The impact of COVID-19 on the lungs has been well documented, but local doctors say they are seeing increasing impacts of the virus on the heart.

Doctors say people with underlying conditions, including heart disease and hypertension are at a higher risk of death.

“If you have heart disease, you’re no more likely to get it, but you have a great stake in preventing yourself from getting it,” said Cleveland Clinic heart surgeon Dr. Marc Gillinov. “If your heart is already weakened by heart disease and you get COVID-19 and it affects the heart, that’s a dire situation.”

Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor, Director of the University Hospitals Cardiovascular Interventional Center, has treated coronavirus patients and said about one in five experience cardiovascular impacts.

“If COVID affects the heart, we really need to be very careful with those patients, and they need to be monitored very carefully because of the risk of death,” Shishehbor said.

He said the virus can lead to heart attack or inflammation called myocarditis, and it can stress the heart.

Shishehbor said underlying cardiovascular disease increases the risk of death from coronavirus by two to three times, and if patients have markers that the virus has damaged the heart, the risk of death increases by seven to eight times.

He said some patients with cardiovascular issues resulting from the virus have not shown other common symptoms.

“What’s been very surprising is that there is a group of patients who actually present with heart symptoms and no fever or cough or respiratory symptoms,” Shishehbor said.

The American Heart Association is investing $2.5 million in new research to study COVID-19’s relation to cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Shishehbor said University Hospitals joined other health centers Thursday in beginning a trial to study the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients who have had a heart attack.

Doctors continue to remind people at increased risk, such as those with heart disease, to stay home, practice social distancing and seek help for serious symptoms.