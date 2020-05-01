Local daycares preparing to reopen, changing policies in wake of coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The doors at A Step Above Care Academy on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland have been closed for over six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been tough, very tough. You are used to seeing the same faces everyday,” said Sam Silmi, who is the owner.

The daycare provides care for 90 children and parents want to know when the doors will reopen.

“They’ve been reaching out. ‘When are you going to be back open? I can’t work, there is no one to watch my children.’ That’s been tough,” said Silmi.

With no time frame on when daycares will be allowed to reopen, Silmi is already making changes.

“I did apply for a pandemic license so we are able to open on Monday. It will be six kids per classroom,” said Silmi.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic, including its impact on Ohio, here.*

New rules limit the number of children per room. However, the daycare is adding additional protocols that include a staggered, time-limited drop-off for parents.

“As soon as they come in, they have to take the children to the restroom where they wash their hands with soap. No one is allowed past the entrance,” said Silmi.

They will also be taking temperatures of students and staff.

Additionally, children will have to take off their shoes as they enter the playroom and staff will be required to disinfect and sanitize throughout the day.

“They will have gloves and they will be wearing masks,” said Silmi.

A Step Above Care Academy is just one of the many daycares in Northeast Ohio already making adjustments as the pandemic continues.

Related Content Ohio daycares operating on pandemic license only beginning Thursday Video Video

New pandemic license requirements for Ohio daycares; new clients being accepted Video Video

Big changes underway for Ohio’s daycares amid pandemic Video Video