Local couple gets creative with wedding plans, decides to host ceremony live online instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- The long road to "I do" is taking a slight detour for Kimberly Warlop and Jason Ochsenbein of Akron.

They have been together for 14 years and refuse to let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from pledging their love to one another.

"We just reconnected on Facebook and everything kind of just fell into place from there," said Warlop.

The couple got engaged in June of 2018, but an unexpected surprise postponed the nuptials from 2019 to March of this year.

"I found out that I was pregnant the night before our engagement shoot so we didn't get to do that, and I was worried about fitting into my dress after I had my daughter," she said.

Fast forward to 2020 with invitations already sent, 40 guests had already RSVP'd to attend the couples' wedding ceremony to be held at Galt Park Lodge in Cuyahoga Falls this Sunday.

But with large gatherings prohibited and social distancing in place, they decided to not cancel but to still keep their original date of March 29 in front of a virtual audience on Facebook, the same place they reconnected two years ago.

"I don't care about the fancy wedding, you know, the catering," said Warlop.

So this weekend, in her gown and Jason in a tux, they will be married inside their home with their pastor officiating virtually from an I pad.

"It all comes down to us joining our lives. It's unfortunate that our friends and family can't be there, but ultimately, it's about us," she said.

Kim said she was able to get all of her deposit money back from the wedding venue and catering company.

The couple is also inviting all of Northeast Ohio to help celebrate their upcoming nuptials.

If you'd like to virtually attend, be sure to log on to our FOX 8 Facebook page this Sunday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m.