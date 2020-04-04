Local company launches online survey to help people determine if they’re at risk for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Got a cough or maybe a sniffle? Worried that it could be the coronavirus? Well, a local company created a website for that.

“We have created an online survey tool. However, it has a triage component," said Blake Squires, CEO of Generator Works. "Our company serves about 50 hospitals. So we asked ourselves how can we best help the healthcare systems at large."



The company, which is based out of Akron, developed a digital screening website that launched this week. It’s a 2 1/2 minute survey that breaks down your risk for coronavirus. High-risk users are advised to immediately seek medical professionals.

Low-risk users are advised to stay home.



“Any status will give a decision support plan. What is critical about this is, this is how doctors treat you. So inside Secure Pass DX is all of the medical recommendations from the CDC and others on how doctors should treat you based on your risk factor for having COVID 19,” said Squires.



Squires says it’s different than other online symptom-checking sites because it works directly with local health care providers.



“The algorithms were built by a University Hospitals doctor, so it is a medical platform. And it helps segment and expedite those who need to be treated and those who don’t, it informs them to stay home,” said Squires.



And with the number of cases expected to surge, Squires sais the website will help try to prevent hospitals from getting overrun.



“We know that testing has been slow to roll. So our objective is to use data to get a birds-eye view of what is going on out there. At the same time, giving people the information they need and giving health care providers the tools they need to best treat and care for those at highest risk,” said Squires.



Generator Works is allowing FOX 8 viewers direct access to this tool to see their results and recommendations. You can do so by visiting covid.generatorworks.com