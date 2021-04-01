Local company issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate impacting thousands of employees

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — One of Northeast Ohio’s largest nursing home companies is making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees.

That means thousands of workers have until June 1 to get a first-round vaccination.

Continuing Healthcare Solutions has become one of the first large skilled nursing facilities to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for everyone who works there.

“The safest way to protect our residents from COVID-19 is having all of our staff being vaccinated,” said Mark Morley, Vice President of Operations.

The vaccine mandate affects thousands of employees.

With over 30 senior living communities across Ohio, there are several locations in Northeast Ohio including Mentor, Cuyahoga Falls, Milan, and Geneva.

Workers can get their vaccine at their facility or use one of the community options.

“We do want to protect our staff’s privacy and our resident’s privacy. But in terms of statistics, we are pretty consistent with the state’s national average. We are a little north of 40 percent for employees. For residents, a little north of 80 percent,” said Morley.

Morley says employees will be exempt for medical or religious reasons. However, they must provide documentation from a doctor or religious organization.