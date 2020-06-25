Local churches launch campaign to turn their parking lots into COVID-19 testing sites

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local churches are launching a campaign to turn their parking lots into free COVID-19 testing sites.

“It was clear that when you look at how to suppress COVID-19, testing is so important then contact tracing and having ways for people to isolate,” said Kiesha Krumm, executive director for the Greater Cleveland Congregations.

So 18 Northeast Ohio church congregations teamed up to offer free COVID-19 testing to higher-risk and underserved communities.

“When you look at the disproportionate effect on the African American community, there is no testing and we need to change that,” said Rev. James Quincy, with the Lee Road Baptist Church.

The group has joined forces with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and MetroHealth to make each church a free testing site beginning next week.

“It is amazing that the areas that are being most greatly impacted by COVID is where it’s most difficult or impossible to get testing,” said Rev. Ronald Maxwell, with the Affinity Missionary Baptist Church.

The group has also launched an online survey to determine the impact of coronavirus on residents in the community.

Each church is being given 150 tests as part of the campaign. However, they hope to provide more testing on an ongoing basis in the future.

Greater Cleveland Congregations say the schedule for the tests will be released later this week.

