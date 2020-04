ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Community members are helping their neighbors this morning.

Volunteers are holding a drive-thru food distribution center at St. Christopher Church in Rocky River.

Food is being distributed until noon. The church has over 1,000 bags of food to give away.

The church is located at 20141 Detroit Rd.

Attendees are asked to enter on Detroit Road and exit the church on Northview Road.

Visit the church’s website for more information.