Local church finds new way to hold Sunday service during mass gathering ban in Ohio

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) -- The caution against large gatherings has changed the way churches are reaching out to their congregations.

On Sunday, Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Oakwood Village tried a new approach to their service in the spirit of social distancing.

"We believe that the church is the neighborhood and so we wanted to bring the neighborhood together," said Pastor Larry Macon.

The church held a drive-in service with honks and flashing lights replacing "Amens" and "Hallelujahs."

"In the past, we've done movies out here so we said why not do a church service also," Macon explained.

From the comfort of their cars, the congregation was able to tune in to the pastor's sermon on their radio.

In that sermon, Macon addressed the fears many may have around the Coronavirus.

"Right now, this particular disease is relevant to people and we have to speak to them, but we have to let them know that we in America especially, and in the world, we have survived so many other diseases before, " said Macon.

From the pulpit, he listed several 20th and 21st-century illnesses.

"When I was a kid I grew up and all the kids was afraid of this disease called tuberculosis and somehow God brought us through the crises of tuberculosis," he said.

He also spoke about on polio and H1N1.

Macon called the drive-in a success saying people were orderly and organized.

"Jesus had an open-air ministry and I think that this is an option as a kind of open-air ministry that also keeps people safe as well," he said.

As worshipers exited the parking lot, a blessing of holy water was bestowed upon them.

"We want to believe that ever car especially that we bless today with your family inside, that you're going to be fine, you're going to be OK," he said to them.

The church plans to continue these kinds of services weather permitting. They ask anyone who is sick to not attend rather to watch their services that are also streamed on their Facebook page.