Local candle company using supplies to make hand sanitizer for health care workers

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) -- Their motto is to “illuminate and inspire” at Firefly Home Candles.

The small family owned business in Alliance produces all natural, handmade candles, soaps and lip butters using only American grown ingredients.

And true to form, when the COVID-19 virus hit, owner Ashley Runion began looking for ways to help out.

“I have a lot of nurse friends and customers from the hospital, so I wanted to do something for them," said Ashley.

Although, she had never made hand sanitizer before, she had all of the ingredients from their bath and body products and decided to give it a try.

Now, she is making as much hand sanitizer as possible and donating it to local health care workers.

“It’s pretty simple, I had all the ingredients, and packaging so I just followed the CDC recipe,” said Ashley. “And I did add jojoba oil for moisture, because I know they’re constantly washing their hands.”

The first batch of 150 bottles went to Aultman Hospital in Canton where the nurses and health care workers were so grateful that they contacted FOX 8 to recognize Ashley's efforts.

But she said she’s just doing her part and that the doctors, nurses and health care employees are the real heroes. She even printed that on some of the products.

“This is the least we can do right now,” said Ashley, who actually doesn't really want any attention, rather just to see people happy and have the hand sanitizer they so desperately need.

The next batch of 300 bottles will be donated to the Aultman Cancer Center in Canton next week for both employees and patients.

Ashley wishes she could make more for everyone, but right now it’s difficult.

“We are a very small business and supplies are very limited, so we’re trying to make it as fast as we can get it in,” said Ashley.

However she is doing something else.

The physical store location called Union House in Alliance is closed because of the Stay-at-Home order, but candles can still be purchased on line at https://www.fireflyhomecandles.com/

Twenty percent of the proceeds are being used to purchase gift cards from local businesses and then donated to medical workers and people who have been laid off because of the health crisis.

“Just to help with the economy,” said Ashley. "I mean just any small steps at this moment matter.”