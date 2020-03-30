Local businesses giving out free pizza and donuts to service industry workers on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) -- On Monday, dinner will be served up for free in Brunswick, thanks to Ohio Pie Company and Donut Land on Pearl Road.

“Tomorrow [Monday] at 3:00 p.m. we are giving away 100 free pizzas. Donut Land is giving away 100 half-dozen donuts," said Nick Robson, Owner Ohio Pie Company.

In order to land the free meal, you must be a service industry worker who is permanently or temporarily unemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I came up in the service industry, I get it. I know a lot of these people are not pay check to pay check, their shift to shift, and so when that gets cut out from you immediately with no time to plan and no time to prepare, it gets really tough, really fast and obviously if we can help them out, if you can help them out do it," Robson said.

“Everything works out really well when we do things together and we wanted out to help out in any way we could," added Bill Rienerth, Donut Land owner.

Those who qualify can pull their cars right up to the front of Ohio Pie Company. They will then be handed a pizza and a half-dozen donuts.

“We’re doing okay, pizza translates to take out so we’re doing alright so we’re in a position where we can give back so we have to give back as much as we possibly can," said Robson.

“We are very fortunate that we can still operate and sell donuts to everybody, but then again there is a lot of heartache out there with people without a job," said Rienerth.

Don’t worry if you miss out or can’t make Monday’s event, Robson says there will be more of these in the future.

“We are all in this together, if you can help, help, if you need help, reach your hand out, it’s okay somebody will help you," Robson said.