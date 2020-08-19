Local boutique giving away wedding dresses to brides working in healthcare

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Every bride wants to feel special on their wedding day, and the right dress can play a big part even for those battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I do get a lot of brides that are in health care and I see the stress on them and I’m, like, ‘oh my goodness, I wish that there was something I could do to help you in my world,'” says Rebecca Somnitz, owner of Something White, a bridal boutique in Independence.

She found an opportunity to do just that with a project from Spain-based company Pronovias.

“The Heroes Collection is a collection of gowns that they have decided to donate to healthcare workers who have helped in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Somnitz says.

Initially only offered at the company’s flagship stores, the Cleveland native reached out to tell them that the area is a health care hub.

With a little persistence and a belief in the project, Rebecca was able to become one of the first small bridal shops to participate in the initiative with five select dresses.

Brides-to-be must have been in healthcare during COVID-19 and have to work in a hospital setting. Those who work in janitorial, nursing and other medical professionals are eligible.

The intricate gowns range in sizes and brides to be can schedule an appointment between Aug. 24-Aug. 27.

“But we do realize that not everybody is going to fall in love with these five gowns,” Somnitz says. “So we’re also extending 20 percent on any Pronovias gown during your appointment if you’re a healthcare worker.”

She hopes these healthcare workers feel supported both globally and locally.

“My family is in healthcare, in my previous career life I used to work with healthcare,” Somnitz says. “So I just know the importance of health care and I know what they do on a daily basis and how much they sacrifice and it only increased tenfold since COVID-19 started.”

You can find more information on the giveaway here.

