Will local beaches and marinas be impacted this summer? Here’s what we know

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — New restrictions are planned for some Northeast Ohio beaches and marinas as they open for the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boaters were preparing for warmer weather at the Mentor Lagoons Marina as it opened for the season Friday.

“We’re ready, we’re ready for a great season,” said manager Scott Robbins.

It’s among the marinas putting new rules and restrictions in place due to the pandemic. Robbins said Mentor Lagoons is requiring social distancing, restricting guests and limiting gatherings. Staff will monitor for compliance.

“Everybody has been very, very supportive, all the dockers have of understanding what they need to do to keep themselves safe as well as other individuals and their families,” Robbins said.

The beach at nearby Mentor Headlands Beach State Park is open, too.

“As of right now, beaches are open. We will follow any guidelines or any directives that come out related to beaches,” said Susie Vance, Assistant Chief of the Division of Parks and Watercraft for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Vance said ODNR will require social distancing and that people refrain from gathering in groups. For now, restroom facilities ate the park remain closed.

She said Natural Resources officers will monitor for compliance.

“If we see issues or if there are things causing concern or problems, we’ll certainly take action, whatever’s necessary, from having more reminders out there to potentially closing, but I’m hopeful that that’s not the case,” Vance said. “We want to be able to provide great places for people to get outdoors and enjoy fresh air.”

She encouraged park visitors to take personal responsibility for being safe and distancing from others.

“The more people that do that, the more we can hope to keep as many areas open as possible,” Vance said.

A Cleveland Metroparks spokesperson said its beaches and marinas remain open with safety measures in place. However, all summer programs and events, including Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE concert series have been cancelled.

