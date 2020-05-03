Local authorities, loved ones celebrate Medina woman’s 31st birthday with drive-by parade

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Friends, family and local authorities paraded through one Medina community to celebrate a special birthday.

Elizabeth celebrated her 31st birthday this Sunday.

Her family says she lives for her birthday every year and has always had a party of some sort.

“We realized several years ago that although she loves her birthday it’s a celebration for us, her family also,” Elizabeth’s aunt told FOX 8.

However, this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the family was unable to gather together to celebrate so they had to get creative.

To make her day special, Elizabeth’s family, friends and members of the Montville Police Department held a drive-by parade to spread cheer and send her well wishes.