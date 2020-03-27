Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Several local pet organizations are working together to provide resources for pet owners struggling with financial challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

"That’s why we formed the pet food pantry," said Becky Bynum, President of Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter. "We want people to be able to keep their dogs in their homes where they belong, even if people are facing severe financial hardships."

The Cleveland Animal Protective League President and CEO Sharon Harvey says as of now, they have not seen an increase in people surrendering pets because of COVID-19 hardships.

They are offering curbside pet food delivery for pet owners facing challenges including compromised immunity.

"People and animals that are in crisis as a result of COVID-19 can at least get delivered to them essential food," said Harvey.

Pet food is the most requested item at Neighborhood Pets Outreach and Resource Center.

"A lot of people who normally wouldn’t need assistance are reaching out for help," said Executive director Becca Britton.

The organization serving lower income Cleveland pet owners is now grappling with cancelled programs and little to no revenue during a time where it's needed most.

"A typical week here in revenue would be anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 dollars right now we have zero," she said.

Neighborhood Pets' pet food pantry is available for curbside pickup Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Delivery is also available to home bound residents.

The president of Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter say their emergency pet pantry is also ready to assist pet owners who need assistance, food can be delivered curbside.

"We are delivering that food from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter where it will be stored to peoples homes curbside via a non contact delivery of course," said Bynum.

