Local agencies, food pantries providing assistance for families in need as schools close statewide

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- With Cleveland schools closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, some parents are growing concerned about how their children will be fed.

Volunteers at Redeemer Crisis Center on Cleveland's West Side are on the front line of providing food for those in need, and the community they serve is about to swell.

John Grega of Cleveland said he was worried about being able to feed his three children after the shutdown begins, and was relieved when he learned that he could pick up groceries at the Redeemer pantry through the Hunger Network.

"You love your kids and you want to do the best thing for them, you know and it's just when things like this happen, you never know when an emergency is going to happen,” said Grega. “And then for them to tell me that I could come here and I could get some help, I mean oh my God, you know, thank you Lord."

The Hunger Network said it needs more donors, volunteers and cleaning supplies to help weather the crisis.

"What we're trying to do is ease as much as we can of that fear and hope that people can get the food that they need, we're not closing," said Helen Dumski with the Hunger Network.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Public Schools have been granted an emergency food provider provision under the School Nutrition Act, that will provide students with a late breakfast and a late lunch during the school shutdown.

"We'll model our program largely on our summer feeding program, where we open school sites and students are able to come and pick up a to go lunch in a paper bag, you know a bag lunch,” explained CMSD CEO Eric Gordon.

