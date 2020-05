MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A war vet is celebrating his birthday today in Moreland Hills, just one year shy of turning 100 years old.

Allan Kleinman’s family and friends are throwing the 99-year-old a birthday parade in lieu of a party today, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The car parade, which starts at 11:45 a.m., includes a police escort and is going by Kleinman’s home on Easton Lane.