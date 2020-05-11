Westlake church honors Ohio coronavirus victims with white flag lawn memorial

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The members of the Church of the Redeemer United Church of Christ are honoring Ohioans who’ve died from COVID-19 with a memorial on the church’s front lawn.

Rows upon rows of white flags now dot the church’s yard, symbolizing the state’s coronavirus deaths. So far there are more than 1,200 flags, but more will be added as more lives are inevitably taken from the disease.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

“So many friends and family members across Ohio — in our community of Westlake and in adjacent areas — have been affected by the pandemic,” Rev. R. Brooke Baker said in a statement. “This memorial of flags is a visual expression of Christian love to honor those who’ve died, as well as show support for the families and friends and communities affected.”

The tribute, which went up May 6, will stay up for months to come, Baker said.