Live Video: Sheffield Township teachers throw appreciation parade for students, graduates

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Clearview Local School District teachers are sending their appreciation to students and the Class of 2020 today with a parade.

Starting at Vincent Elementary School at 1 p.m., and ending at the YMCA on Queen Anne and Kinsway, teachers are parading the streets in buses and cars.

As the coronavirus pandemic has shutdown schools all across the country, teachers wanted to let their students know how much they miss them.

