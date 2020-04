CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Members of the community are rallying around a Cleveland Heights woman who tested positive for COVID-19.

A parade of cars will pass the home of Dr. Joi Copeland and her husband, Michael, Friday evening. In addition to dealing with the diagnosis, the couple recently welcomed a baby girl.

The Copeland Parade of Love started at the Forest Hill Church Presbyterian Church in Cleveland. It was organized by Alpha Phi Alpha and Alpha Kappa Alpha.