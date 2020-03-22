Health officials confirm 1st case of coronavirus in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Carroll County has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Carroll County General Health District, officials have been in contact with the patient to determine who they had been in contact with prior to their diagnosis.

Officials with the health department will remain in daily contact with the exposed individuals to monitor temperatures and symptoms.

The health department asks citizens to remain calm, saying they have been preparing with community partners, healthcare providers and long-term care partners for potential cases of COVID-19 in the community.

They say their goal, as part of their public health management plan, is to contain the virus and prevent further spread.

Carroll County General Health District officials remind citizens to take the following precautions to help stop further spread of illness and disease:

Stay home, especially if you are sick.

Avoid contact with others who are sick.

Wash your hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Dry your hands with a clean towel or air-dry them.

Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when you cough.

Avoid touching your nose, mouth, eyes or face without washing first your hands or after touching unwashed services.

Clean and disinfect your high-touch surfaces very often.

Call before visiting your doctor.

Practice good hygiene habits.

Get regular sleep and eat well-balanced meals.