Live video: Cuyahoga County officials provide coronavirus update

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and representatives from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will provide an updated on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during a virtual news conference on Friday.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is extending its stay-at-home advisory through Jan. 15.

“While the vaccines are providing hope, we still have some cold, dark, dangerous months to survive,” Budish said. “These are critical weeks. We have to follow the stay-at-home advisory and all the other protocols. We know they work, if you follow them.”

Cuyahoga County has experienced the most COVID-19-related deaths in the state at 842, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 60,299 cases of the virus in the county.

