Chef Dante Boccuzzi surprises Cleveland couple with wedding desserts

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Chef Dante Boccuzzi is helping one couple celebrate their wedding during these difficult times.

Matt Szymczyk and Bridget Gomillion were set to have a destination wedding in Anguilla, surrounded by close family. They opted to get married at city hall amid concerns of coronavirus.

"We adapted and it ended up being exactly what it was should to be, and that's the three of us," Szymczyk said, smiling at his new wife and his daughter, Mackenzie.

That's why Boccuzzi decided to surprise the pair by delivering desserts to their nearby home to celebrate their nuptials.

"It's a great day to be a part of," Boccuzzi said.

Szymczyk and Gomillion were grateful for Boccuzzi, calling it the best wedding present.

They also had a message for other couples who are changing their wedding plans because of the virus.

"Remember who it's all about," Gomillion said. "Adapt and celebrate."

Boccuzzi, who owns Dante, Dante Next Door, Ginko and Coda in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, said the mandated restaurant closures have been rough, but he's doing what he can to help his employees.