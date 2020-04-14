Birthday wish comes true for Autumn Ziemba’s son who has been battling cancer

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– A birthday wish for a courageous Lakewood boy is coming true, thanks to the Lakewood Fire Department and Special Wish Cleveland.

Fox 8 News anchor Autumn Ziemba’s son, Simon, has been battling cancer for the past three years.

Today, Simon is celebrating his 5th birthday, and for his family, there is an extra reason to celebrate.

Autumn tells us that Simon has completed his chemotherapy treatments. “After several long talks with his oncologist in early March, we decided with the risk of COVID-19, it was best to end treatment early, in an effort to boost his immune system during this dangerous situation. Not exactly the time or way we thought we’d be finishing treatment, but exciting nonetheless,” she said.

Autumn said they had been discussing the possibility of ending treatment a year early for Simon, based on the Clinic protocol for all treatment which is 2.5 years instead of 3.5 years. Autumn said then COVID-19 hit and sped up the process.

As a result of the ongoing crisis, Simon is not able to ring the symbolic hospital bell to signal the end of his chemo treatments.

Simon is a big fan of firefighters, so Special Wish Cleveland decided to arrange for Lakewood firefighters to ring their bells for him. The fire department will take part in a parade this afternoon through Simon’s neighborhood, and wish him a happy birthday along with his family and friends.