LIVE: US hits 3 million coronavirus cases as Vice President Pence says kids must return to the classroom

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force updated the public on the COVID-19 outbreak in America Wednesday morning at the Department of Education.

Pence said that kids needed to return to the classroom.

President Trump spoke about the push to reopen schools amid the outbreak at a White House event Tuesday.

He continued to push for schools to open in a series of tweets Wednesday, one which threatened to pull federal funding if schools don’t reopen.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” the president tweeted.

“May cut off funding if not open!” he said.

The U.S. passed 3 million coronavirus cases while the Vice President was speaking, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

131,521 people in America have died.

America leads the world in coronavirus cases and more than doubles any other nation in deaths.

Many states across the U.S. are seeing a surge in new cases.

The president also said in a tweet that federal reopening guidelines outlined by the CDC are “impractical.”

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020